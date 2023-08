Corporate Deal

Endeavor Fire Protection, a platform company of investment firm Building Industry Partners, announced that it has acquired fire suppression installation, servicer and repair company High Sierra Fire Protection. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Endeavor Fire was advised by K&L Gates. Counsel information for High Sierra, which is based in Reno, Nevada, was not immediately available.

August 02, 2023, 9:28 AM

