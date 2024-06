Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray represented Advent International in its strategic investment in Prometheus Group, a global provider of comprehensive and intuitive enterprise asset management software solutions and current portfolio company of Genstar Capital. Leonard Green & Partners will also make an investment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Genstar Capital and Prometheus Group were represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

