Corporate Deal

Cravath, Swaine & Moore advised ZimVie Inc. in connection with the sale of its spine business unit to H.I.G Capital for $375 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 18, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Robert I. Townsend III, O. Keith Hallam III and Sanjay Murti. Miami-based H.I.G was represented by McDermott Will & Emery.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 19, 2023, 9:47 AM

