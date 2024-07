Corporate Deal

Blue Owl Capital Inc., a leading alternative asset manager, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of alternative credit manager Atalaya Capital Management for $450 million. New York-based Blue was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Atalaya was represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Mark I. Greene, Aaron M. Gruber and Andrew M. Wark.

July 17, 2024, 1:14 PM