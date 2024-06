Corporate Deal

Advent International has agreed to sell V.Group to a consortium led by STAR Capital in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Advent International was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Vincent Bergin, Dan Clarke and Adrian Maguire. Counsel information for STAR Capital was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

June 18, 2024, 12:03 PM

