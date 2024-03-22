Corporate Deal

Cornerstone Building Brands has agreed to acquire window and door manufacturer Harvey Building Products in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton. The transaction, announced March 20, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cary, North Carolina-based Cornerstone was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Chris Anthony. Counsel information for Harvey Building, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

March 22, 2024, 12:04 PM

