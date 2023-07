Corporate Deal

Bonnier News, a Sweden-based media group, has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the Business Post Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dublin-based the Business Post Group was represented by a Reed Smith team including partners Delphine Currie and Kathleen Garrett. Counsel information for Bonnier News was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 11, 2023, 10:06 AM

nature of claim: /