Corporate Deal

Financial services company Cannae Holdings has agreed to wind down its management services agreement with Trasimene Capital Management. The related person transaction committee of the board was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Todd Freed and Thaddeus 'Thad' Hartmann. Counsel information for Trasimene Capital, which is based in Las Vegas, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 28, 2024, 11:37 AM

nature of claim: /