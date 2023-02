Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has counseled two indirect controlling shareholders in connection with the sale of their stakes in Satere Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH to Green Opera Finance BidCo AB. The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Johannes Adolff, Alf-Henrik Bischke, Dirk Bliesener, Markus Ernst and Christian Hoefs. Counsel information for Green Opera was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 10, 2023, 9:51 AM