Corporate Deal

Sanofi has agreed to make a $30 million investment in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC. MeiraGTx, which is based in New York, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and Mark A. Stagliano. Counsel information for Sanofi was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 31, 2023, 10:35 AM

