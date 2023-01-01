Corporate Deal

Takeda has agreed to acquire wholly-owned subsidiary Nimbus Lakshmi from parent company Nimbus Therapeutics LLC for $6 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close the first half of 2023. Tokyo-based Takeda is advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partner Kimberly Spoerri. Nimbus, which is based in Boston, is represented by Goodwin Procter. Takeda will also acquire tyrosine kinase inhibitor NDI-034858 that is being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases.