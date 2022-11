Corporate Deal

Oneok Inc., a midstream service provider, was counseled by Gable & Gotwals and Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at $750 million. Shearman & Sterling represented underwriters Barclays, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Wells Fargo Securities. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Texas-based partners Trevor Lavelle and David Miller. The notes come due 2032.

Banking & Financial Services

November 17, 2022, 8:51 AM