Corporate Deal

Vale announced that it has completed an approximately $2.5 billion sale of Manara Minerals, a joint venture between Ma’aden and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, under which Manara Minerals will acquire 10 percent of Vale Base Metals Ltd. Vale was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partners Jeff Lewis and Aaron Meyer. Counsel information for Manara Minerals, which is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 02, 2024, 11:41 AM

nature of claim: /