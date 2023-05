Corporate Deal

Five Star Parks & Attractions, an operator of family entertainment centers, has acquired amusement center company Scene75 Entertainment. Financial terms were not disclosed. Branson, Missouri-based Five Star Parks & Attractions was advised by Honigman. Scene75 Entertainment, which is based in Milford, Ohio, was represented by Katz Teller.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 16, 2023, 12:36 PM

