Corporate Deal

A-Gas, the global leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerant gases, announced that its owners, including majority owner KKR, have entered into a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in the company to TPG Rise Climate. KKR was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Clare Gaskell and Mark Pflug.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2023, 1:46 PM

nature of claim: /