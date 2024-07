Corporate Deal

Accel Entertainment has agreed to acquire Fairmount Holdings, the owner of FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, for a total consideration of approximately $35 million. The transaction, announced July 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Burr Ridge, Illinois-based Accel Entertainment was advised by McDermott Will & Emery. Fairmount Holdings, which is based in Spokane, Washington, was represented by a Lewis Rice team.

Business Services

July 16, 2024, 3:46 PM