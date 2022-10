Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire digital identity management platform ForgeRock Inc. for approximately $2.3 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. ForgeRock Inc., which is based in San Francisco, is represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team.

