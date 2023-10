Corporate Deal

Hamilton Insurance Group registered with the SEC on Oct. 16 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Pembroke Pines, Bermuda-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Carey Olsen Bermuda Limited and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The underwriters, led by Barclays and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

October 17, 2023, 3:46 PM

