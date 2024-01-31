Corporate Deal

Exro Technologies and commercial electric vehicle manufacturer SEA Electric have announced a $300 million merger agreement in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Jan. 30, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Calgary, Canada-based Exro Technologies was represented by Stikeman Elliott; and Dorsey & Whitney. SEA Electric, which is based in Torrance, California, was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn corporate team included partners John Gaffney and Michelle Gourley.

