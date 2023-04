Corporate Deal

The Hiller Companies announced that it has merged with fire and life safety services provider Unifour Fire and Safety. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mobile, Alabama-based Hiller was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Unifour Fire, which is based in Hickory, North Carolina, was counseled by Williams Mullen.

Business Services

April 11, 2023, 8:33 AM

