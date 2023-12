Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has advised Horn & Co. in connection with its merger agreement with consultancy firm ConMoto Strategie & Realisierung. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Hendrik Bockenheimer, Henning Hilke, Elisabeth Kreuzer, Matthias Scheifele and Daniel Wiegand. Counsel information for ConMoto Strategy, based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 06, 2023, 10:26 AM

nature of claim: /