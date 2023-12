Corporate Deal

NOVA Infrastructure announced that it has acquired A&R Bulk-Pak Inc., a petrochemical industry supply chain services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based NOVA Infrastructure was advised by Jones Day and the Scudder Law Firm. A&R Bulk-Pak, which is based in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was represented by Brown Moskowitz & Kallen and the Law Office of Joshua F. Laff.



December 13, 2023, 9:03 AM

