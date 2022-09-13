Corporate Deal

XL Fleet Corp. announced that it has acquired rooftop solar power provider Spruce Power from funds managed by HPS Investment Partners for approximately $58 million and the assumption of approximately $542 million of debt. Wixom, Michigan-based XL Fleet Corp. was advised by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Guggenheim Securities LLC, acting as financial adviser to XL Fleet Corp. The S&C team included partner Stephen M. Kotran. Counsel information for Spruce Power was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 13, 2022, 10:04 AM