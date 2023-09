Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has placed a $750 million investment in Zenobe, a United Kingdom-based battery storage provider. New York-based KKR was advised by Clifford Chance. The Clifford Chance team was led by partners Charlotte Madden, Thomas Fisher and Jan-Hendrik Horsmeier. Counsel information for Zenobe was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 08, 2023, 8:52 AM

nature of claim: /