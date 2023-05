Corporate Deal

TA Associates announced that it has agreed to place an investment in Alpha II, a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) technology solutions to healthcare providers. The transaction, announced May 25, is expected to close in June 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based TA was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Alpha II, which is based in Tallahassee, Florida, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Nate Amory.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 12:33 PM

nature of claim: /