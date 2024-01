Corporate Deal

DWF represented London-based CRU International Ltd. in connection with its acquisition of a portfolio of leading fertilizer and chemical industry publications from independent private publishing company BCInsight. Financial terms were not disclosed. The DWF team was led by partner Darren Ormsby. Counsel information for BCInsight was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 05, 2024, 11:12 AM

nature of claim: /