Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. has agreed to sell JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa to Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. for $800 million. The transaction, announced June 5, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. New York-based Blackstone was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by New York-based partners Danielle Jackson and Gregory Ressa. Ryman Hospitality, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was advised by Bass, Berry & Sims and Greenberg Traurig.

June 06, 2023, 2:14 PM

