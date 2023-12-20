Corporate Deal

Aon plc has agreed to acquire NFP Corp. from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners for total consideration of approximately $13.4 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close in mid-2024. London-based Aon was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and McDermott Will & Emery. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Robert I. Townsend III, O. Keith Hallam III and Jin-Kyu Baek. NFP Corp., which is based in New York, was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and a Ropes & Gray team including partner Matt Richards. A Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Adam M. Givertz and Ian M. Hazlett counseled Madison Dearborn Partners.

