Corporate Deal

Xtribe P.L.C., a platform that matches sellers of goods and services with local buyers, is going public through a SPAC merger with WinVest Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Xtribe will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $141 million. Xtribe, which is based in London, was represented by Cozen O'Connor. The SPAC was advised by a Haynes and Boone team led by partners Brent Beckert and Matthew Fry.

Technology

May 13, 2024, 10:02 AM

nature of claim: /