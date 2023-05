Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc. in connection with a 2.7 billion pound ($3.4 billion) accelerated offering of shares on the London Stock Exchange by a consortium including Blackstone, an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd. and Thomson Reuters. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Ben Spiers.

May 24, 2023, 6:46 AM

