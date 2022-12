Corporate Deal

TreviPay, a provider of B2B payments and invoicing solutions, has agreed to purchase payment platform Apruve in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Overland Park, Kansas-based TreviPay was advised by a Simpson Thacher team that includes partners Jonathan Goldstein, Lori Lesser, Laurence Moss and Sebastian Tiller. Counsel information for Minneapolis-based Apruve was not immediately available.

Fintech

December 12, 2022, 11:30 AM