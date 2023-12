Corporate Deal

Sustainable Development Capital announced that it has acquired energy transition-focused private equity firm Volery Capital Partners in a deal guided by Winston & Strawn. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Volery Capital was represented by a Winston & Strawn team including partners Scott Naidech and Nicholas Usher. Counsel information for Sustainable Development, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 01, 2023, 10:02 AM

nature of claim: /