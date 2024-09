Corporate Deal

Shamrock Capital has placed a strategic investment in Nth Degree, an event management and marketing firm, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Shamrock Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Joseph Kaczorowski and Ray LaSoya. Nth Degree, which is based in Duluth, Georgia, was represented by DLA Piper.

Business Services

September 12, 2024, 8:19 AM