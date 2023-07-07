Corporate Deal

Generali announces the acquisition of global asset manager Conning Holdings Ltd. from Cathay Life, a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings. The transaction, announced July 6, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Triesta, Italy-based Generali Investments was advised by Linklaters. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Ardea Partners, acting as on of the financial advisers to Generali. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partners Nikolaos G. Andronikos and Stephen M. Kotran. Counsel information for Cathay Life was not immediately available.

July 07, 2023

