Corporate Deal

AssemblyAI Inc., an artificial intelligence company focused on providing an accurate speech-to-text platform, has secured $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Accel, with participation from Insight Venture Partners, Smith Point Capital LLC and Y Combinator. New York-based Insight Partners was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for AssemblyAI, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 06, 2023, 10:00 AM

