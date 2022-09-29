Corporate Deal

Carestream Health, medical imaging systems provider, announced that its prepackaged Chapter 11 restructuring plan has been confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company, which is expected to emerge from Chapter 11 in a couple of days, will eliminate approximately $470 million of debt. Rochester, New York-based Carestream Health is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. An Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld is serving as legal counsel to a group of the company’s first lien and second lien lenders.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 9:07 AM