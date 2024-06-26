Corporate Deal

Stability AI, a leading imaging, language, code and audio generative AI company, announced it has closed an initial round of investment from a world-class investor group. Additionally, Prem Akkaraju, an investor and highly experienced media, entertainment and technology executive, has been appointed CEO. Sean Parker, entrepreneur, philanthropist and former President of Facebook, joins the Stability AI Board as Executive Chairman. The investor group includes top-tier institutions, including Greycroft, Coatue Management and Sound Ventures. A Munger, Tolles & Olson team represented Sean Parker and Prem Akkaraju.

