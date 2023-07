Corporate Deal

Private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners, together with its portfolio company, GEM Manufacturing, have acquired machine services providers Coining Manufacturing and Precision Machine Products Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based CORE Industrial was advised by Winston & Strawn. Counsel information for Coining Manufacturing and Precision Machine were not immediately available.

July 14, 2023

