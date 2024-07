Corporate Deal

Capital Constellation has agreed to place a strategic investment in Citation Capital, a portfolio company of Wafra. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Citation Capital was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Erica Berthou, Meredith Levy, Michael Reeves, Laura Stake and Xin Zhang. Wafra, which is based in New York, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Michael Piazza and Andrew Friedman.

Investment Firms

July 10, 2024, 4:05 PM