Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co. has placed an investment in wholesaler US Cabinet Depot. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside Co. was advised by a Paul Hastings team led by the firm's Global co-chair of the corporate department Amit Mehta and partner Kelly Padgett. Riverside Co. was counseled on venture capital and private equity matters by Jones Day. Holland & Knight partner Bryan Gadol represented StoneCreek Capital, an independent sponsor in connection with the investment. Counsel information for US Cabinet, which is based in Marietta, Georgia, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 15, 2024, 11:54 AM

