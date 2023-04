Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $2.5 billion. The issuance was announced Apr. 25 by Houston-based WildFire Intermediate Holdings LLC. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Brandan Still.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 7:25 AM

nature of claim: /