Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance advised Prologis on the acquisition of a portfolio of 128 logistics facilities and six new developments across seven countries in Europe from Crossbay for 1.6 billion euros ($1.6 billion). San Francisco-based Prologis was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by partner Alis Pay. Counsel information for Crossbay was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 14, 2022, 10:33 AM