Ropes & Gray represented Troy, Michigan-based HarmonyCares in connection with a $200 million funding round. Investors included General Catalyst Partners, HLM Capital Management Group, K2 HealthVentures and others. The Ropes & Gray team included partners Sam Levitt, Eric Behl-Remijan, Devin Cohen, Christina Bergeron and Pascal Mayer. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

July 10, 2024, 4:12 PM