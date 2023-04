Corporate Deal

Nvent Finance Sarl, a subsidiary of electrical connection manufacturer Nvent Electric plc, was counseled by Arthur Cox and Foley & Lardner in a debt offering valued at $500 million. Underwriters for the issuance included BofA Securities, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The notes come due 2033.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 7:04 AM

nature of claim: /