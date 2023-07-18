Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire horticultural container manufacturer the HC Companies in a deal guided by Alston & Bird; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and Haynes and Boone. The transaction, announced July 17, is expected to close in the next several weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Platinum Equity was advised by Alston & Bird and a Willkie Farr team led by partners Cristopher Greer and Thomas Sharkey. The HC Companies, which is based in Twinsburg, Ohio, was represented by Haynes and Boone.

Investment Firms

July 18, 2023, 10:45 AM

nature of claim: /