Corporate Deal

Realty Income has signed a definitive agreement to invest approximately $950 million to acquire common and preferred equity interests from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust in a new joint venture that owns a 95% interest in the real estate assets of The Bellagio Las Vegas. Blackstone was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partner Erik Quarfordt. Counsel information for Realty Income and the Bellagio was not immediately available.

Real Estate

August 28, 2023, 11:35 AM

