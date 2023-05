Corporate Deal

Syra Health Corp., a health care services company, filed with the SEC on May 3 for an initial public offering. The Carmel, Indiana-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Sheppard Mullin partner Jeffrey Fessler. The underwriters, led by Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, were represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

May 05, 2023, 10:48 AM

