AI software provider Veritone Inc. has agreed to acquire talent acquisition software company Broadbean from CareerBuilder in a $52 million all-cash transaction. The deal, announced May 31, is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2023. New York-based Veritone was advised by Cooley. CareerBuilder, which is headquartered in Chicago, was represented by Sidley Austin.

June 01, 2023, 12:26 PM

