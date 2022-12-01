Corporate Deal

Byline Bancorp Inc. and Inland Bancorp Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Inland Bank and Trust, have announced a $165 million cash- and-stock merger agreement in a deal guided by Vedder Price and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg. The transaction, announced Nov. 30, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Chicago-based Byline is advised by Vedder Price. Inland Bancorp, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, is represented by a Barack Ferrazzano team.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 10:47 AM