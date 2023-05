Corporate Deal

Signing Day Sports Inc., a mobile application that connects high school athletes with recruiters, filed with the SEC on May 15 for an initial public offering. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Bevilacqua PLLC. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by Anthony L.G. PLLC.

May 16, 2023, 10:40 AM

